Nebraska state senator pitches Arbor Day change to boost voter turnout

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska state senator’s idea to change the date of Arbor Day was met with some chuckles and skepticism during a hearing Thursday afternoon.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln started the hearing saying his office received some curious calls about this. He acknowledged he had some explaining to do.

LB-965 would move Arbor Day, a state holiday, from May to the first Tuesday after the first Monday but only during even-numbered years.

A more simple way of explaining it is that the bill would make election day a state holiday.

Sen. Bostar tried to make that happen with a stand-alone bill last year but he said, “The same day of that hearing actually, Governor Ricketts had a press conference and stated that we had enough holidays as it was, so he didn’t support that concept. This is is my response to that.”

There was some support for his bill during Thursday’s public hearing. Generally, supporters liked the idea of making it easier for Nebraskans to vote.

There was opposition, too.

“Adding a new holiday for Election Day? That’s fine. Find something else, please, if that’s the goal,” said Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce — the place where Arbor Day was born.

Sen. Bostar later acknowledged that his bill was not a good option and encouraged the committee to revive his previous bill and make Election Day a state holiday.

