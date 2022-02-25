Advertisement

Fred Hoiberg will return to the Huskers on a restructured contract

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 77-65. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a 7-19 overall record and a 1-14 performance in the Big Ten, Fred Hoiberg will return next season with a restructured contract. Hoiberg’s annual salary go from $3.5 million to $3.25 million, he will also forfeit a $500,000 bonus. The buyout will also move from $18.5 million to $11 million.

“As I said when I was hired three years ago, it is an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Nebraska, and I am excited to continue to lead the Husker program. This has always been a special place to me and my family, and we have grown to love the Lincoln community in our time here. I appreciate the confidence that Trev Alberts and University leadership has shown in me. Our results on the court have not been what anyone would have hoped, but I am more committed than ever to building a successful basketball program at Nebraska,” said Hoiberg.

In almost three full seasons at Nebraska Hoiberg is 21-16 overall and 6-46 in the conference.

Statement from Director of Athletics Trev Alberts, “Over the past few weeks, I have had several productive meetings with Coach Hoiberg, and we agree the results of our team are not acceptable. No one is more disappointed or frustrated than Fred Hoiberg. I have known Fred for a long time and watched him build and lead successful teams.

“Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska Athletic Department and our men’s basketball program. Additionally, Fred has agreed to restructure his contract to help us make the changes that are necessary to reorient our program. I believe in Fred and look forward to working with him as he executes his vision for the future of Nebraska men’s basketball.”

The Huskers will host Iowa tomorrow on senior night, before closing the regular season out on the road for the final three games.

