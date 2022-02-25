Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - 6 First Alert Day: Light snow ending tonight, warmth in sight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve declared Thursday a First Alert Day as snow moves through the Metro. Light snow will linger across the Metro into the early evening with only lingering flurries possible by 7 PM... it sticks around a bit later to the E and likely clears western Iowa by 10 PM. Additional accumulation this evening remains light and could create a few isolated slick spots and areas of reduced visibility.
Friday will be cold again with a high of 27... we’ll have plenty of sun but it will still be a chilly day, then we warm up!
40s and breezy this Saturday with 50s in sight on Sunday!
Highs climb and stay MILD all of next work week thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure that funnels in the warmth. Enjoy it while it is here! Expect 50s most afternoons with a couple of 60s possible Monday and likely again Friday.
