Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - 6 First Alert Day: Light snow ending tonight, warmth in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve declared Thursday a First Alert Day as snow moves through the Metro. Light snow will linger across the Metro into the early evening with only lingering flurries possible by 7 PM... it sticks around a bit later to the E and likely clears western Iowa by 10 PM. Additional accumulation this evening remains light and could create a few isolated slick spots and areas of reduced visibility.

On the roads (wowt)

Friday will be cold again with a high of 27... we’ll have plenty of sun but it will still be a chilly day, then we warm up!

Still chilly Friday (wowt)

40s and breezy this Saturday with 50s in sight on Sunday!

Weekend planner (wowt)

Highs climb and stay MILD all of next work week thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure that funnels in the warmth. Enjoy it while it is here! Expect 50s most afternoons with a couple of 60s possible Monday and likely again Friday.

Warm next work week (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.