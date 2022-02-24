Advertisement

Wrong-way driver arrested on I-80 in Hall County

By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit overnight in Hall County.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed an Acura MDX traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Wood River, at mile marker 300. The trooper was able to get the vehicle to pull into the median and come to stop. The trooper then attempted to make contact with the driver, but the vehicle accelerated and fled.

The vehicle continued traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80. A short time later, the trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver then refused to exit the vehicle. As troopers attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, he kicked a trooper multiple times.

The driver, Casey Jasper, 31, of Chanute, Kansas, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and several other charges. Jasper was lodged in Hall County Jail.

