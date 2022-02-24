Advertisement

Ryan Nembhard is done for the season with right wrist injury

Ryan Nembhard wrist
Ryan Nembhard wrist(FS1)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What was feared for a few hours has been confirmed, Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season. At the 12:55 mark of the second half against St. John’s, a game the Bluejays won 81-78, Ryan tried to break up a pass near midcourt and went to the ground holding his right wrist.

He immediately said it was broke multiple times to the Creighton bench across the floor. Ryan was taken to a hospital right away. Creighton says he is expected to have surgery in the coming days.

“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return.”

Nembhard had a great freshman season, he averaged 11.3 points per game and 4.4 assists. He was particularly good against St. John’s, a team that brings a ton of pressure. When Ryan left the game, he had seven assists without a single turnover. He’s a six-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week and started all 27 games for Creighton.

The Jays will visit tenth-ranked Providence Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenant receives eviction warning at Papillion apartment complex over petition
Cody Hawkins-Claussen
Woman grazed in the head by bullet in Sarpy County; suspect booked for assault
North Omaha shocked by new business
Adult store moving into north Omaha shocks neighborhood
Jesus Sanchez-Meza
LSO: California man arrested with $450,000 meth in truck headed for Omaha
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene

Latest News

Ryan Nembhard wrist
Creighton wins a sixth straight, 81-78 at St. John’s but it comes at a cost
Tom Osborne celebrates 85th Birthday; Players encourage donations to TeamMates Mentoring
Roncalli outlasts Ralston in subdistrict play.
Roncalli subdistrict win sets up showdown with Skutt
Elkhorn North sophomore Britt Prince brings the ball up court against Elkhorn in a Class B...
Skutt, Elkhorn North on collision course in girls hoops