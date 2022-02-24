Ryan Nembhard is done for the season with right wrist injury

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What was feared for a few hours has been confirmed, Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season. At the 12:55 mark of the second half against St. John’s, a game the Bluejays won 81-78, Ryan tried to break up a pass near midcourt and went to the ground holding his right wrist.

He immediately said it was broke multiple times to the Creighton bench across the floor. Ryan was taken to a hospital right away. Creighton says he is expected to have surgery in the coming days.

“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return.”

Nembhard had a great freshman season, he averaged 11.3 points per game and 4.4 assists. He was particularly good against St. John’s, a team that brings a ton of pressure. When Ryan left the game, he had seven assists without a single turnover. He’s a six-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week and started all 27 games for Creighton.

The Jays will visit tenth-ranked Providence Saturday.

