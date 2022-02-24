Omaha Public Schools board to revisit mask requirement policy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools board is slated to revisit its mask policy Thursday night as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Douglas County.

OPS informed staff and families on Friday that its board of education would be re-evaluating the need to continue mandatory masking in OPS schools. Other districts in the area dropped their masks requirements once the Omaha mask mandate was lifted on Feb. 16.

OPS has had a mask requirement in place since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

The Biden administration is planning to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday once the CDC announces its change to the way the agency determines whether to recommend face coverings.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.