Omaha mayor back to work after quarantining for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s spokeswoman confirmed to 6 News on Thursday that the mayor had ended her quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“She has completed the quarantine period required by the city’s COVID policy and is working in the office this afternoon,” spokeswoman Carrie Murphy told 6 News.

The mayor, who was asymptomatic when the diagnosis was reported last week, had been working from home while quarantining.

Mayor Stothert has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had her booster, her office confirmed last week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.