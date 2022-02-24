Advertisement

Omaha mayor back to work after quarantining for COVID-19

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s spokeswoman confirmed to 6 News on Thursday that the mayor had ended her quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“She has completed the quarantine period required by the city’s COVID policy and is working in the office this afternoon,” spokeswoman Carrie Murphy told 6 News.

The mayor, who was asymptomatic when the diagnosis was reported last week, had been working from home while quarantining.

Mayor Stothert has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had her booster, her office confirmed last week.

