Nebraska officials respond to invasion of Ukraine

A graphic shows where explosions have been heard amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine that...
A graphic shows where explosions have been heard amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine that started Thursday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, Nebraska lawmakers are reacting to the attack.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement on the situation Thursday morning:

Fischer: “Putin treacherously used diplomacy as a distraction, played games as he increased his military capabilities, and sowed false narratives. A sovereign nation has been invaded and innocent Ukrainians are being killed because of a despot’s imperial ambitions. The fundamental principles of security in Europe are in peril. President Biden must immediately lead a global response that cripples the Russian economy and isolates Russia diplomatically.

Nebraska Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon also released a statements on the situation:

