Nebraska Democratic Party names new executive director

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A seasoned political operative from Omaha will become the next executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Party officials say Precious McKesson will replace the party’s current executive director, Jim Rogers, in late March. Rogers is taking a different job in the private sector after eight years in his post.

McKesson has served as the state party’s finance director and also worked as the Nebraska political director of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. She was also the first woman and African American to serve as an elector for the Democratic Party in Nebraska, making history when she cast an Electoral College vote for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — Nebraska’s “blue dot” vote.

She also served in the U.S. Department of Education as a Special Assistant in the Office of Communications and Outreach.

