Advertisement

Iowa Senate passes massive income tax cut legislation

It would exempt 401(k)s, pensions, and IRAs from state taxes, cut corporate taxes, and change...
It would exempt 401(k)s, pensions, and IRAs from state taxes, cut corporate taxes, and change Iowa’s corporate tax credits.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Senate voted 32-16 in favor of H.F. 2317, which if passed by the house and signed by Gov. Reynolds would significantly reduce individual and corporate income tax rates for Iowans.

The proposal would cut Iowan’s income tax rates down to 3.9% by 2026. It would exempt 401(k)s, pensions, and IRAs from state taxes, cut corporate taxes, and change Iowa’s corporate tax credits.

The new flat income tax rate would eliminate Iowa’s progressive income tax system, where wealthier Iowans pay higher rates than lower-income Iowans.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Omaha shocked by new business
Adult store moving into north Omaha shocks neighborhood
Cody Hawkins-Claussen
Woman grazed in the head by bullet in Sarpy County; suspect booked for assault
National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center
Why Ukraine-Russia conflict matters to Nebraska
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

The Arbor Day Foundation
Nebraska state senator pitches Arbor Day change to boost voter turnout
AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Omaha Public Schools board drops mask requirement
Ukrainians in Omaha
Ukrainians in Omaha worry about family in hiding as Russia invades
Fred Hoiberg
Fred Hoiberg returning for 4th season
Nebraska, Iowa politicians react to Ukraine invasion
Nebraska, Iowa politicians react to Ukraine invasion