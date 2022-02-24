Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - 6 First Alert Day Thursday as snow impacts PM drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cold Wednesday the cold lingers into Thursday with another day of highs in the teens and a start in the single digits... wind chill will be noticeable but not as intense. Snow potential will create issues for the afternoon and evening drive and we’ve issued a First Alert Day for that.

First Alert Day (wowt)

Early in the morning we’ll see the chance for light snow showers and flurries, so likely no impacts for AM commuters... but by mid-late morning snow chances pick up just west of the Metro and intensity will too. Roads will likely begin to see impacts in the Metro around midday with no initial melting at all thanks to the intense cold:

8 AM Thursday (wowt)

12 PM Thursday (wowt)

5 PM Thursday (wowt)

Snow will be tapering off for the evening commute and likely clears western Iowa by 10 PM. This leaves behind mainly light amounts with up to 1.5″ possible in the Metro... more to the N. Just enough, with the timing, to create impacts for those on the roads.

Snow forecast (wowt)

Friday will be cold again with a high of 29, then we warm up! 40s and breezy this Saturday with 50s in sight next week! We’ll aim for 60s by next Thursday, stay tuned...

