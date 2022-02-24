Advertisement

Creighton wins a sixth straight, 81-78 at St. John’s but it comes at a cost

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another good one for the resume, a quad 1 win in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee. Creighton beat St. John’s 81-78 but Bluejays starting point guard Ryan Nembhard left the game with what he described on the floor as a broken wrist. He went to a hospital immediately for x-rays, if it turns out to be that serious of an injury it’s going to be yet another big blow for this team.

Greg McDermott after the game explained the Jays already had guys on minute restrictions and Alex O’Connell played on an ankle that wasn’t anywhere near a hundred percent. His injury just happened Sunday and he gutted it out tonight at St. John’s.

Trey Alexander scored a career-high 16 points and took over for Nembhard in the final 12:55 of the game. Ryan Hawkins led the Jays with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19. Creighton shot 51% and had 20 assists on 33 field goals. Nembhard led with seven assists.

That is six straight wins, Creighton is 7-1 in February. Up next is a road game at tenth-ranked Providence, another quad 1 opportunity. Also, the BIG EAST announces the regular-season finale against Seton Hall will be televised on FOX and will start at 1:30 p.m. inside CHI Health Center.

