OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bon Jovi wants to give a local band a big break.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is inviting area bands to audition to be the opening act at their April 1 performance at CHI Health Center.

One band will be selected per tour stop. You can submit your band’s audition video on bonjovi.com.

