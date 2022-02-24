Advertisement

Adult store moving into north Omaha shocks neighborhood

There used to be a sandwich shop in the building that will now be occupied by an adult store. Neighbors say it doesn't fit the area.
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An adult store is taking the place of a sandwich shop near the Minne Lusa area, and some neighbors are really not happy about the change.

Romantix sells lingerie and other adult items in locations across the country, but there are some people here in Omaha who don’t want their next location to be in their neighborhood.

The building near north 30th and Iowa streets has been renovated and painted. Neighbors were hoping a restaurant or bar and brill would move into the space once occupied by a sandwich shop.

They weren’t happy when they saw the new sign above the building.

“We didn’t know that that was going to go in, and I think nothing says ‘welcome to a trashy neighborhood’ like a sex shop. That’s just my opinion,” area resident Kathy Holtz said.

Romantix sells lingerie and other adult items in locations across the country, but there are some people here in Omaha who don’t want to be their neighbors.

Holtz lives across the street from the adult store. So does Curlee Brazell, who said he was also hoping for a more family-friendly business to move into the neighborhood.

“Everybody thought it was going to be a restaurant since it used to be one — Subway — and it’s got the lot for it and everything,” he said.

Romantix corporate officials said they are excited to open that location and that there will be no late-night hours here — officials with the business said they plan to close at 10 p.m. They also said they plan to use the windows to let light into the shop and will have mannequins on display in those windows.

That doesn’t make Holtz happy.

Officials are still working to get the store open. Romantix officials say they are more than happy to talk with neighbors about their concerns.

