6 First Alert Day: Light snow develops into the afternoon, impacts to roads likely

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning hours will be cold and quiet as we wait for the snow to develop on this 6 First Alert Day. There will be some dry air to overcome early on but a little light snow is possible as early as 10am. Most will fall during the afternoon and be rather SLOW to accumulate.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

There will be enough accumulation that some impacts to the evening drive home are likely. It will be a light powdery snow that could easily compact on the roads as cars drive over it. Thankfully the wind will be rather light at 5-10 mph so blowing snow won’t be a huge issue. Overall, the metro should see 1.5″ or less of accumulation with most in the “less” category. Higher totals near 2″ are possible north and east of the metro.

Metro Snow (WOWT)

DMA Snow (WOWT)

Snow Chances (WOWT)

Snow will move out early this evening and the clouds will clear out overnight leading to one more night and morning in the single digits to start Friday. Highs will warm a bit more Friday but the good melting will really get going this weekend. Highs jump into the 40s Saturday and likely reach the 50s Sunday!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

