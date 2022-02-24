Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Light snow develops into the afternoon, impacts to roads likely

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning hours will be cold and quiet as we wait for the snow to develop on this 6 First Alert Day. There will be some dry air to overcome early on but a little light snow is possible as early as 10am. Most will fall during the afternoon and be rather SLOW to accumulate.

6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day(WOWT)

There will be enough accumulation that some impacts to the evening drive home are likely. It will be a light powdery snow that could easily compact on the roads as cars drive over it. Thankfully the wind will be rather light at 5-10 mph so blowing snow won’t be a huge issue. Overall, the metro should see 1.5″ or less of accumulation with most in the “less” category. Higher totals near 2″ are possible north and east of the metro.

Metro Snow
Metro Snow(WOWT)
DMA Snow
DMA Snow(WOWT)
Snow Chances
Snow Chances(WOWT)

Snow will move out early this evening and the clouds will clear out overnight leading to one more night and morning in the single digits to start Friday. Highs will warm a bit more Friday but the good melting will really get going this weekend. Highs jump into the 40s Saturday and likely reach the 50s Sunday!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Hawkins-Claussen
Woman grazed in the head by bullet in Sarpy County; suspect booked for assault
North Omaha shocked by new business
Adult store moving into north Omaha shocks neighborhood
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Council Bluffs, IA
Five arrested in connection to Council Bluffs apartment break-in

Latest News

Rusty's 6 First Alert Day Forecast
Emily's Wednesday Evening Forecast
check on stranded cars
Bellevue Police encourage reporting cars stranded, abandoned in cold
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Day Forecast - Dangerous wind chills to start the day