Advertisement

TeamMates celebrate Coach Osborne’s 85th Birthday

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Cornhusker players are rallying together to help ring in Coach Tom Osborne’s 85th birthday!

That means giving back to the community.

Former players are encouraging folks to donate $85 dollars to his non-profit, TeamMates.

“A lot of people see Tom’s legacy as a football coach, what he’s done on the field but off the field, he has impacted 40,000 mentees,” said DeMoine Adams, TeamMates CEO.

The non-profit is celebrating its 30th year. It’s a mentoring program impacting students in five states.

Leaders with TeamMates say about 10,000 kids are benefiting from the program each year.

“There are relationships that are being established, which leads to trust and hope, engagement, well being. These are all things that happen when a young person is matched with a mentor,” said Adams.

Program leaders say the $85 donated can go a long way.

“$85 will help a lot. Our background checks cost between $30 and $40 so that covers two background checks because safety is one of our core dollars,” said Adams.

Leaders at TeamMates say they hope Coach Osborne’s birthday challenge helps sustain the program for another 30 years, impacting thousands of more children.

“If we don’t show the way for our generation then our future does not look bright,” said Adams.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenant receives eviction warning at Papillion apartment complex over petition
Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Shooting at NBH Grocery
OPD: 4 injured in shooting outside north Omaha grocery store
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 21 COVID-19 update: Active cases in Omaha-metro school districts continue to decline

Latest News

Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford’s treatments for brain cancer starts next week
Nebraska DOT January traffic deaths report
Nebraska DOT January traffic deaths report
Celebrating Tom Osborne's 85th birthday
Celebrating Tom Osborne's 85th birthday
Brain cancer treatments starts next week for former Nebraska Congressman
Brain cancer treatments starts next week for former Nebraska Congressman