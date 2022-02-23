Advertisement

Suspect in custody after shooting in Sarpy County sends one person to the hospital

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting near 155th & Gertrude.

It happened just before 10:30pm.

Nebraska State Patrol were called in to assist and set up a perimeter around the scene.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on the investigation and have one person in custody.

This story will be updated.

