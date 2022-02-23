Suspect in custody after shooting in Sarpy County sends one person to the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting near 155th & Gertrude.

It happened just before 10:30pm.

Nebraska State Patrol were called in to assist and set up a perimeter around the scene.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on the investigation and have one person in custody.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.