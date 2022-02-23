Rusty’s 6 First Alert Day Forecast - Dangerous wind chills to start the day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dangerously cold wind chills are the reason we have 6 First Alert Day to start the day. They’ll be as cold as -25° at times in the metro through about 9am before the wind starts to decrease and temps start to warm. Be sure to layer up out the door as any exposed skin could be prone to frostbite in as little as 10-30 minutes. Wind chills could drop to -35° north of the metro

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm into the teens this afternoon after the winds back off this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We won’t dip any lower than the mid single digits overnight tonight into Thursday morning. This sets the stage for another 6 First Alert Day on Thursday.

Light snow will try to get going near noon Thursday and continue through the afternoon into the evening. It will be light snow that is slow to accumulate but it will likely impact the drive home Thursday evening. As of today, I expect 1.5″ of accumulation of less in the metro with some higher totals up near 2″ possible north of the metro.

Thursday First Alert Day (WOWT)

Metro Snow (WOWT)

Area Snowfall (WOWT)

Thankfully there won’t be much wind with this round of snow as north wind with be in the 5-10 mph range for most of us. The snow will wind down during the evening Thursday then we’ll start a warming trend into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

