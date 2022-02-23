Roncalli subdistrict win sets up showdown with Skutt
Crimson Pride downs Ralston in B-3
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roncalli Catholic High School knows what stands in front of them.
Losing twice to undefeated Skutt during the regular season, the Crimson Pride has earned a third date with the Skyhawks after downing Ralston 73-52 in the Class B-3 subdistrict round.
Austin Schwartz and Jake Orr each scored 19 as the Pride advanced to Wednesday’s subdistrict finale at Skutt High School.
