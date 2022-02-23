Roncalli subdistrict win sets up showdown with Skutt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roncalli Catholic High School knows what stands in front of them.

Losing twice to undefeated Skutt during the regular season, the Crimson Pride has earned a third date with the Skyhawks after downing Ralston 73-52 in the Class B-3 subdistrict round.

Austin Schwartz and Jake Orr each scored 19 as the Pride advanced to Wednesday’s subdistrict finale at Skutt High School.

