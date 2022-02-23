Advertisement

Roncalli subdistrict win sets up showdown with Skutt

Crimson Pride downs Ralston in B-3
WOWT Live at 10
By Brent Weber
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roncalli Catholic High School knows what stands in front of them.

Losing twice to undefeated Skutt during the regular season, the Crimson Pride has earned a third date with the Skyhawks after downing Ralston 73-52 in the Class B-3 subdistrict round.

Austin Schwartz and Jake Orr each scored 19 as the Pride advanced to Wednesday’s subdistrict finale at Skutt High School.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenant receives eviction warning at Papillion apartment complex over petition
Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Shooting at NBH Grocery
OPD: 4 injured in shooting outside north Omaha grocery store
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 21 COVID-19 update: Active cases in Omaha-metro school districts continue to decline

Latest News

Elkhorn North sophomore Britt Prince brings the ball up court against Elkhorn in a Class B...
Skutt, Elkhorn North on collision course in girls hoops
Big Red Extra: Markowski and McGowens
Big Red Extra: Markowski and McGowens
Bluejays Extra: Nembhard and Ronsiek
Bluejays Extra: Nembhard and Ronsiek
Greg McDermott
Creighton overcomes even more adversity beating Marquette 83-82