Ricketts appoints new Nebraska state senator to replace Mike Groene

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Mike Jacobson on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, to fill Nebraska Dist....
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Mike Jacobson on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, to fill Nebraska Dist. 42 seat in the Unicameral vacated by Mike Groene earlier this week.(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two days after State Sen. Mike Groene submitted his resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts, the governor announced the seat for Nebraska Dist. 42 would be filled by Mike Jacobson of North Platte.

The appointment is effective immediately.

“Mike is a Nebraska native who exemplifies our state’s entrepreneurialism and hard work,” Ricketts said in a news release after the announcement. “He will be a champion for efficient and effective government, responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and our state’s strong family values. His successful leadership as a community banker has given him valuable insights that will help to grow Nebraska.”

According to the governor’s office, Jacobson grew up on a farm near Sutton, returning after college to farm and teach in Red Cloud before beginning a banking career in 1980 with City National Bank in Hastings. He moved to Lincoln four years later, working as senior vice president and division manager of the National Bank of Commerce. After a decade in Lincoln, he relocated to North Platte to head Western Nebraska National Bank in 1994 and founded NebraskaLand Bank there four years later, growing its finances to $850 million in total assets and spreading the bank’s operations into Kearney and Rock Springs, Wyo.

WATCH NOW as Gov. Ricketts appoints new senator for District 42

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

