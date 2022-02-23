Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance awarded $160,000 for community programs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Healthy Blue Nebraska is giving the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance $160,000 to benefit their ongoing community programs to improve children’s health by creating, sustaining, and maintaining healthy homes.

The funding will give extra resources for the intervention program, Championing Healthy Energy Efficient Rehab.

It will also go towards Project Asthma In-Home Response, which works to help reduce asthma triggers in the home and prevent children from emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Omaha ranks in the top 10 cities for most challenging places to live with asthma. The ranking is based on asthma prevalence, asthma-related ER visits, and asthma-related deaths.

Through CHEER and AIR, the organizations will be able to provide healthy home assessments to identify potential hazards in the home, like mold and dust mites, that may be exacerbating asthma. Some clients may also be eligible for construction upgrades.

In a release, OHKA Executive Director Kiernan Scott says, “We are grateful to Healthy Blue Nebraska as we will now be able to serve more vulnerable children and families across the city with our holistic interventions making homes safer and healthier.”

