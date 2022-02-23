Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford’s treatments for brain cancer starts next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “Several weeks ago, I started to lose my left side. I couldn’t walk well and my balance gave in.”

Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford called it “a little brain cancer” online.

Some levity in the face of the unknown.

“I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” said Ashford.

When you’ve spent a couple years in Washington as a congressman, many of the legislative battles are steep, where the path to victory can be hard to see.

Medicine is sometimes like that too.

“They said you’re a complex patient, and I said I’m probably a complex person, too, so it fits,” said Ashford.

From his two years representing District 2 as a congressman to his 16 years in the legislature, Democrat and attorney Brad Ashford has spent a lifetime trying to make a difference.

His focus these days had been on troubled young people, finding them good jobs, keeping them out of detention and reuniting families.

“When something like this happens, you think back to what you really stand for. I woke up, well not really woke up since I wasn’t sleeping, and thought what do we call this? The problems we need to solve are bringing families together and connecting them with hope,” said Ashford.

Hope is something the 72-year-old could use now too.

“We’re going to start treatments next week at the Med Center,” said Ashford.

Targeted treatments on the brain cancer start next week.

Ashford mentioned a heartfelt thanks for the abundant number of well-wishers who have come forward since he talked publicly about his health.

Thank you for all of your kind words of encouragement. When these kinds of things happen, it pushes you to relentlessly... Posted by Brad Ashford on Sunday, February 20, 2022

