Five arrested in connection to Council Bluffs apartment break-in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Council Bluffs police responded to a home invasion on Tuesday.

According to a report, four men broke into a woman’s apartment near South 7th Street and 1st Avenue.

The woman told police a man who was in the apartment at the time was assaulted before the group stole items from inside the apartment and took off.

CBPD found the car near South 24th Street and 9th Avenue and say the four men and a female driver were detained without incident.

Each person was booked into corrections on second-degree robbery and burglary charges.

The man assaulted in the break-in was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information related to the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

