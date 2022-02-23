Elkhorn homeowners, neighbors worry damaged tree could come down

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - The windy weather has some Elkhorn residents looking up and wondering if a tree might come down.

It’s already storm damaged and appears hazardous.

The spring-like storm last December dropped a pre-Christmas surprise near Carol McCormick’s back porch.

“It barely missed our wire here so that was spooky,” said McCormick.

A large limb broke off the 70-foot elm that stands behind the duplex owned by John Klosterman who has been left with a backyard mess for two months.

“It’s not my tree and the city won’t take responsibility for it, OPPD won’t take responsibility for it, nobody wants to take responsibility for it,” said John Klosterman.

The tree is next to a public alley but on property belonging to a neighbor who Klosterman says he’s repeatedly tried to contact.

“Up to date, there’s been no response,” said Klosterman.

Though the tree appears off-balance, the city’s chief field inspector says it doesn’t present an obvious and immediate hazard so no removal letter has been sent to the property owner.

But 6 News asks Omaha Public Power District to take a look. 6 News counted at least four home service lines off the pole and down the ally a transformer standing in the shadow of that tree that’s already shown it can be a hazard in high winds.

A senior utility forester says the transformer is out of harm’s way and the tree’s bark is worse than its potential bite on main power lines.

“Visually inspecting it, it looked pretty healthy I couldn’t say it’s an immediate hazard for the tree falling over or anything breaking or any power line or pole, so I didn’t see any imminent concern,” said Aaron Holloway, OPPD Forester.

OPPD policy states home service lines are the responsibility of homeowners who must pay for limb trims. But John Klosterman says another strong wind could be lights out for homes near the tree.

“If there’s a potential for an outage here then OPPD should be responsible for taking charge of the problem,” said Klosterman.

“If we need to do anything extra, we’ll definitely keep it in our radar and we’ll take care of it,” said Holloway.

While the city and OPPD don’t see the tree as an unhealthy hazard yet the property owner got a third option. A private tree service told him and 6 News that trimming and possible removal of the tree is recommended due to signs of disease.

The city wants to ask the tree service operator how he came to that conclusion.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.