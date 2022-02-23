Advertisement

Biden declares ‘major disaster’ for Nebraska in aftermath of December tornados, storm

The National Weather Service classified the severe weather event as a serial derecho.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WOWT) - President Biden on Wednesday declared a major disaster for the state of Nebraska in the wake of the Dec. 15 storms that produced dozens of tornadoes around the region.

The declaration releases further aid for emergency repair work and rebuilding in Cass, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington, and 21 other Nebraska counties.

Nebraska’s senators and representatives submitted a letter to the president on Friday supporting the state’s request. Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley signed a disaster proclamation on Dec. 29 “at the direction of the governor.”

The president’s declaration includes an order for federal aid to state, tribal, and local governments as well as nonprofit organizations to disperse for emergency repair work done 25 Nebraska counties, including Adams, Buffalo, Burt, Cuming, Fillmore, Gage, Hamilton, Harlan, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Thayer, and Webster counties.

A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. that week was classified by the National Weather Service as a serial derecho — the first on record in the month of December.

Read the letter & proclamation

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

