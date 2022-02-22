Advertisement

Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenant receives eviction warning at Papillion apartment complex over petition
Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Shooting at NBH Grocery
OPD: 4 injured in shooting outside north Omaha grocery store
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 21 COVID-19 update: Active cases in Omaha-metro school districts continue to decline

Latest News

Nebraska Legislators hire law firm to investigate State Sen. Groene
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
Amarillo police are investigating hit-and-run that left two people injured early Saturday...
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas
Nebraska Task Force One announced on Tuesday the death of NE-TF1 K9 George. K9 George passed...
Nebraska Task Force One K9 passes away from liver cancer