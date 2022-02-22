Union: Davenport defense supplier worker strike to continue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Union leaders for workers at a Davenport defense contractor supplier say a labor strike that began last week will continue for at least another week.

A representative of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 6 tells the Des Moines Register that Eaton Corp. signaled company representatives won’t return to the bargaining table until March 1.

The strike at the Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems factory in Davenport began Friday.

It ensued after 98% of union members voted Thursday to reject a tentative agreement with the company over what union representative John Herrig said was the company’s offer of “sub-standard wages” and cuts to health care and retirement benefits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.