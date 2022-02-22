Advertisement

Three injured including Iowa State Patrol trooper in western Iowa crash

The Iowa State Patrol posted images of a crash involving a patrol car early Tuesday morning....
The Iowa State Patrol posted images of a crash involving a patrol car early Tuesday morning. Three people were injured, including one trooper.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people, including an Iowa State Patrol trooper, were injured after a vehicle crashed into a patrol car while the trooper was responding to a different crash in western Iowa overnight.

Iowa State Patrol posted images of the damage done to the patrol car on its Facebook page, saying the trooper was responding to a single vehicle crash along I-29 southbound near the western Iowa town of Loveland, north of Council Bluffs.

Troopers say another vehicle then lost control, striking a guard rail before crashing into the back of the patrol car.

The trooper and the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash, but a passenger in the second vehicle suffered life-threatening-injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

