Tenant receives eviction warning at Papillion apartment complex over petition

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - One method of protest we often see is a petition drive.

A Papillion apartment tenant thinks that’s the best way to send the landlord a message. But she got a notice in return.

Single and conservation-minded.

“Power flush and converse on water,” said Jean Newsom.

Jean Newsom says water bill questions started flowing with a $43 increase over three months.

“Too much for water. Over 100% more than the bill was in the past,” said Newsom.

120 tenants of Tara Villas on the Green split the cost of water for the entire complex.

Jean believes she and her neighbors shouldn’t have to pay for three months worth of increases that include irrigation and pool filling costs from last summer.

“I’m going around with a petition that we got overcharged three months with water,” said Newsom.

Kenneth Jones signed the petition.

“It kept going up and up and up but nobody seemed to be doing anything about it so this is a step in the right place to try and get it taken care of,” said Jones.

Hoping to explain her petition face to face, Jean knocked on neighbors’ doors.

Within three hours on a weekend day, Jean gathered 20 signatures, and then a few days later she got this in the mail that showed her petition had an effect but not what she expected.

Seldin Company sent Jean a notice to quit for violating a no-solicitation provision in her lease.

Jean Newsom and neighbor Kenneth Jones discuss.

“What? 30 days they may terminate my lease, I have to terminate the premises.”

“It’s a great thing you’re doing but I think the other people in charge of this is going about it all wrong,” said Jones.

The notice states the landlord received several complaints about Jean going door to door disturbing the peace of residents. A statement from Seldin says a notice is issued when there is a disruption to the quiet enjoyment of our resident’s housing.

“Basically it would mean no Girl Scout cookies, no coming to the door for school activities,” said Newsom.

The Seldin Company statement says tenants are more than welcome to address issues in common areas if other residents choose to participate in those discussions.

“I’m not going to give up, I’ll just catch them out here for their signatures,” said Newsom.

Though Jean Newsom claims the inability to go door to door without violating her lease is a knock on her freedom of speech.

