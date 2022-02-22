Spiderman cinematographer from Elkhorn big at the box office again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I think it’s close. I think it’s number two or number three -- box office overall. How weird is that?” said Mauro Fiore.

Mauro Fiore has carved his own path through Hollywood from his Elkhorn, Nebraska home.

“Spider-Man is the perfect example. People were so hungry to come back to the theatre -- and a film like Spider-Man really brought people back to the theatre,” said Fiore.

While Spider-Man may reign at the box office -- the hardware on his bookshelf carries a specific prestige for another movie. Avatar is responsible for his Academy Award for Cinematography.

“I remember my son was six at the time and someone at his Montessori school brought up that their dad has some trophies -- and he said, ‘Well my dad has an Academy Award.’ It was a sense of pride I didn’t even know,” said Fiore.

Mauro Fiore born in a small town in southern Italy -- moved to the United States when he was seven. He graduated from high school in a Chicago suburb.

“I knew I wanted to do something creative but I couldn’t quite figure it out yet. The skills weren’t there for drawing. I really like art, but it wasn’t my forte,” said Fiore.

But after taking a history of film class -- his creative boxes of interests filled with checkmarks.

Eventually moving to Los Angeles, his big break came when his roommate -- who was the cinematographer on Schindler’s List -- asked him to be the lighting technician. That opened doors.

“Oh, he was the gaffer on Schindler’s List. We’ll take the interview. And that slowly developed as I did my own things,” said Fiore.

He married a Nebraska native who was a costume designer on a film they worked on together. That’s how he ended up in the metro.

“Christine and the kids usually visit when I’m working on a film,” said Fiore.

Which brings us back to the latest Spider-Man blockbuster.

“They were really excited about me doing it as well,” said Fiore.

And for the first time, his three kids played the role of extras in his movie.

“It was perfect. We were filming at a high school and they were high schoolers and would be a part of it,” said Fiore.

How’s this for a memory? Mauro Fiore’s teenage son Luca with Spider-Man himself -- Tom Holland.

“The director staged a scene where my son tried to do a selfie with him -- which didn’t make the film. It was really exciting to see my son in the scene,” said Fiore.

