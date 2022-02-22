Advertisement

Spiderman cinematographer from Elkhorn big at the box office again

WOWT Live at 10
By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I think it’s close. I think it’s number two or number three -- box office overall. How weird is that?” said Mauro Fiore.

Mauro Fiore has carved his own path through Hollywood from his Elkhorn, Nebraska home.

“Spider-Man is the perfect example. People were so hungry to come back to the theatre -- and a film like Spider-Man really brought people back to the theatre,” said Fiore.

While Spider-Man may reign at the box office -- the hardware on his bookshelf carries a specific prestige for another movie. Avatar is responsible for his Academy Award for Cinematography.

“I remember my son was six at the time and someone at his Montessori school brought up that their dad has some trophies -- and he said, ‘Well my dad has an Academy Award.’ It was a sense of pride I didn’t even know,” said Fiore.

Mauro Fiore born in a small town in southern Italy -- moved to the United States when he was seven. He graduated from high school in a Chicago suburb.

“I knew I wanted to do something creative but I couldn’t quite figure it out yet. The skills weren’t there for drawing. I really like art, but it wasn’t my forte,” said Fiore.

But after taking a history of film class -- his creative boxes of interests filled with checkmarks.

Eventually moving to Los Angeles, his big break came when his roommate -- who was the cinematographer on Schindler’s List -- asked him to be the lighting technician. That opened doors.

“Oh, he was the gaffer on Schindler’s List. We’ll take the interview. And that slowly developed as I did my own things,” said Fiore.

He married a Nebraska native who was a costume designer on a film they worked on together. That’s how he ended up in the metro.

“Christine and the kids usually visit when I’m working on a film,” said Fiore.

Which brings us back to the latest Spider-Man blockbuster.

“They were really excited about me doing it as well,” said Fiore.

And for the first time, his three kids played the role of extras in his movie.

“It was perfect. We were filming at a high school and they were high schoolers and would be a part of it,” said Fiore.

How’s this for a memory? Mauro Fiore’s teenage son Luca with Spider-Man himself -- Tom Holland.

“The director staged a scene where my son tried to do a selfie with him -- which didn’t make the film. It was really exciting to see my son in the scene,” said Fiore.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Three exposed to chemical spill at Fremont poultry plant
BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in hit and run in South Omaha
Police identify victim, arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident in south Omaha

Latest News

Tenant receives eviction warning at Papillion apartment complex over petition
A large brush fire impacted neighbors, drivers along Hwy 75.
Neighbors jump into action to help extinguish flames, protect homes from Bellevue brush fire
Bellevue brush fire blows into neighborhood
Bellevue brush fire blows into neighborhood
Elkhorn man shatters more box office lists
Elkhorn man shatters more box office lists