Skutt, Elkhorn North on collision course in girls hoops

By Brent Weber
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt’s Skyhawks held off a relentless Bennington team and defending state champs Elkhorn North rolled past their crosstown opponent, setting up an interesting showdown in the Class B-2 subdistrict final Wednesday night.

Sophomore point guard Peyton McCabe led the Skyhawks with 19 points as they held off Bennington’s Badgers 62-57 in the first game played in the subdistrict round at Skutt High School.

“That was a battle, we knew it would be,” Skutt coach Kip Colony said. “I mean, they’re strong inside, tough post presence, I’m just happy to continue playing and hopefully we’ll do something real well on Wednesday.”

In game two, defending Class B champions Elkhorn North held nothing back against their cross-town rivals, defeating Elkhorn High School 67-32.

Skutt and Elkhorn North will play Wednesday night at Skutt High School for the B-2 berth.

