Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow this morning as the colder air pours in

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow is moving through early this morning and combined with a little freezing drizzle from the overnight, we could see some slick spots to start the day. Most of the light snow will be done by 9am will little accumulation expected. Temperatures are forecast to continue to dip all day though as we settle to near 10 degrees later this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind chill will stay below zero all day as well with northwest wind gusts trying to hit 35 mph, especially this morning.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Wind Chill Forecast
Wind Chill Forecast(WOWT)

Cold air will continue to be the story tonight into Wednesday morning for sure. Wind chills now look to dip as cold as -25 in the metro by Wednesday morning with readings as cold as -30 to the north of the city.

Wind Chills
Wind Chills(WOWT)

I’ve made Wednesday a 6 First Alert Day due to those dangerous wind chills. That will be during the morning hours with some improvement during the afternoon. Thursday is a 6 First Alert Day as well due to the increased threat of some daytime accumulating snow as well.

First Alert Days
First Alert Days(WOWT)

While the timing is uncertain as to when the snow will fall, we’re a little more likely to see some accumulation during the day Thursday. Right now, near 1″ is what many of us will see out of Thursday’s snowfall. I’ll continue to track the trends on this one. Right now I don’t expect a lot out of it but it could easily impact the roads for much of the day.

Thursday Snow Potential
Thursday Snow Potential(WOWT)

Warmer air starts to move in Friday but it will be a cold 3 day stretch before that moves in.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

