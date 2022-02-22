Road rage assault on mom, kids at McDonald’s caught on camera

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) - A shocking road rage incident left a California mother and her two young children shaken. It happened in the parking lot of a McDonald’s after a driver accused the mother of cutting the drive-thru line.

All one mom of two wanted on the afternoon of Feb. 5 was to get lunch for her sons, ages 3 and 5, from the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Richmond, California. She never anticipated what would happen.

The mom, who asked to be called by the name “Amaro,” says one drive-thru lane was closed, and she was merging when an angry driver started lashing out. The woman verbally assaulted Amaro, accusing her of cutting in line, calling her “ugly” and using a number of expletives.

In video footage of the incident, Amaro tries to soothe her sons in the back seat and make this a teachable moment.

“See, that’s how you should not behave, OK?” she said in the video.

But seconds later, the incident escalated.

“She threw objects at my vehicle. She started throwing stuff. She got out of her vehicle, started attacking my window,” Amaro said.

The suspect then revved her engine and slammed into the back of Amaro’s car.

Not seen on video is Amaro getting out of her car. Police say the suspect then drove straight into her and dragged her 150 feet across the parking lot. While Amaro was on the ground, she was punched several times.

“I know I shouldn’t have gotten out of the car,” Amaro said.

While the mother’s physical pain will heal, the mental toll from this act of road rage has had lasting effects on her and her sons, who witnessed everything.

“I’m shaken about it, just thinking that my babies went through that, and they’re still traumatized. [My youngest] keeps on repeating, ‘The bad lady is going to break our windows,’” Amaro said.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle has been located, but they are still working to identify her. Amaro is asking the public to help.

“She is out there, and I really would like the public to help me recognize her. I just want the public to be aware of this person and what she did,” Amaro said.

