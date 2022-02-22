New baby giraffe born at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The birth of a new female giraffe, the first ever born at the facility, has been announced by The Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Mosi, now three-weeks-old, has joined the six other giraffes in the giraffe barn at the zoo and can be seen by visitors starting Wednesday.

The zoo is now home to six females and one male, which makes Lincoln one of the largest giraffe breeding facilities in the country.

“What you’re seeing is over 10 years of work and planning to make this happen. This couldn’t have happened without a huge amount of community support, this is truly Lincoln’s baby,” Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO, Evan Killeen said.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo also provides an interactive feeding program for children and families in the community. Zoo staff said roughly 127,086 bundles of lettuce have been fed to the giraffe since 2019.

