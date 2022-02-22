Neighbors jump into action to help extinguish flames, protect homes from Bellevue brush fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The metro area is seeing record dry conditions, which contributed to a large brush fire that began Monday afternoon near Chandler Road along Highway 75.

Residents in a Bellevue neighborhood can vouch for the danger of the fast-moving fire as it approached their homes.

Some say it was actually a blessing in disguise that the fire happened on Monday, President’s Day, since many people were home instead of at work or school.

“If this would’ve been tomorrow, you’re not home for a couple more hours, it probably hits the house,” says resident John Joiner. He was in his basement when his doorbell rang Monday afternoon.

“It was frantic, you know, it was like ‘ding ding ding ding ding,’ just constant. I ran up, realized it was an officer, got my attention, opened the door and she said a fire was coming up the backside of the fence.”

Joiner’s home backs up to the embankment that separates his neighborhood near 17th and Childs Road from Highway 75. Joiner immediately grabbed his garden hose to extinguish the flames which were just feet from his home.

‘It was just getting along under the fence through here when we were able to get out here and put water on it,” he says, showing 6 News the burn marks on the fence in his back yard.

He says the flames weren’t that high - but the smoke was overwhelming.

“Then we switched the hose and came around because it was within about, a few feet from our house,” he adds.

Across the street from Joiner is Christopher Payne.

“I looked outside and I couldn’t see the park, it was covered in smoke.”

Payne, a veteran of the Air Force and former police officer at Offutt Air Force Base wasted no time jumping into action to help his neighbors, despite his home not being in danger.

“We all grabbed our hoses and ran across and attached to the houses over there, kind of pulled the hoses out and started fighting the fire with it,” he says.

Dakota Martin, just a few doors down from Joiner, was in his living room, enjoying his day off of school when his doorbell rang, too.

”I grabbed my garden hose and I started putting it all out to the fire and started spraying it down so it didn’t get to my house,” he says.

“I was nervous but I was also focused on putting it out,” Dakota says.

Dakota’s father, Adolph, is a member of the Bellevue Fire Department. Monday was his day off of work, and he wasn’t home when his home was put in danger.

“I got the call that said ‘hey there’s a big brush fire behind your house,’ so, I couldn’t get home fast enough,” Adolph tells 6 News. “We do this for a living and it’s one thing to do it for a living, but when it’s your own house, and you get here, it’s a little nerve-wracking to see that, and actually how close it was to my home.”

Adolph says it was the quick work of his neighbors, son, and local fire departments, that prevented homes in the neighborhood from sustaining any damage.

“They were the ones that were the heroes today,” Adolph says. “It’s neighbors like that; I’m glad I’m part of this neighborhood.”

“First thing on the list, longer water hose. For sure,” Joiner adds.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire before it reached the baseball fields at Bellevue West High School. It was fully contained shortly before 5 p.m.

6 News is still waiting to hear from crews on what exactly sparked the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.