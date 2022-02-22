Advertisement

MECA hosts seasonal job fair in preparation for College World Series

(PHOTO: MECA)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In preparation for College World Series, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority is having a job fair Tuesday to fill out full and part-time seasonal positions.

The job fair is from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the CHI Health Center and officials advise job seekers to fill out the application online and in advance before arriving. Officials say they would like to hire another 100 event staffers.

According to the release, here are the full-time and part-time positions:

  • Usher/Ticket Taker - (part-time, $11.00 per hour)
  • Crowd Manager - (part-time, $12.50 per hour)
  • Concierge - (part-time, $11 per hour)
  • Ticket Seller - (part-time, $11.25 per hour)
  • Uniform Attendant - (part-time, $12 per hour)
  • Security Officer - (part-time, $13.50 per hour)
  • Maintenance Staff - full time
  • Plumber - full time
  • Electrician - full time
MECA's spring 2022 seasonal job fair
MECA's spring 2022 seasonal job fair(PHOTO: MECA)

