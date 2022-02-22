Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

