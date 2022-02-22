LSO: California man arrested with $450,000 meth in truck headed for Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who had $450,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden in his truck which was headed for Omaha.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, on Friday, members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a truck on I-80 near mile marker 393.

Sheriff Wagner said the truck had California license plates and was stopped for following too closely. LSO said during the stop, a K9 officer was deployed for reasonable suspicion.

During the search of the truck, Sheriff Wagner said task members discovered 20 pounds of methamphetamine under the rear seat of the pick up truck.

Sheriff Wagner said the methamphetamine was headed for Omaha and has a street value of $450,000.

Jesus Sanchez-Meza, 25, from Chula Vista, California, was arrested. He’s facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges.

