Light precipitation, heavy traffic headaches, trash delays in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little bit of snow and freezing drizzle sparked quite a headache for drivers in the Omaha metro Tuesday morning.

Crashes began developing as traffic increased. No area of the city seemed to be spared.

One of the worst spots was Interstate 80 between 60th and 72nd Street. Crashes in both directions brought traffic to a standstill for a while.

Later, another I-80 crash westbound at 72nd Street brought traffic to a crawl all the way to the I-80/I-480 interchange.

Earlier, a crash at 144th and West Maple knocked down a traffic light. Eastbound traffic was forced to detour onto 144th Street as crews worked to get the traffic light out of the way.

Road crews were seen on the busiest roads spreading liquid melt onto the roads, including West Dodge and the interstate system.

The city of Omaha also announced Tuesday morning that conditions were too difficult for crews to pick up trash and recyclables. That service will be delayed by one day the rest of the week with Friday’s collections being taken care of on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some schools outside of the city were alerting students and staff that classes would start late due to conditions.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.