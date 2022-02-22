Advertisement

Iowa House passes ‘transgender athlete’ bill; moves to senate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House of Representatives has passed H.F.2416, which if also passed in the Senate, would make it so that the only students allowed to participate in athletic events or sports designed specifically for boys or for girls, would-be students whose birth certificates identify them that way.

The debate on the subject has been contentious with opposing sides pleading their cases. Ultimately the bill passed 55 in favor, with 39 against.

One athlete said she believes passing this bill would put the sports she loves in jeopardy.

“I love doing the sports, I do, because I get to do them with my friends. If I was told I couldn’t participate with my friends I’d feel excluded,” said Gavy Smith, a transgender athlete. “I’d feel sad I couldn’t participate with friends like most girls my age.”

But some students said allowing athletes who are transgender to participate would create an unfair playing field.

“They are biologically male, and they have a lot more testosterone and their muscles develop differently, making them stronger,” said Ames 7th grader Poppy Malone.

The bill just needs the Iowa Senate and Governor Reynolds’s signature in order to become law.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenant receives eviction warning at Papillion apartment complex over petition
Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Shooting at NBH Grocery
OPD: 4 injured in shooting outside north Omaha grocery store
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 21 COVID-19 update: Active cases in Omaha-metro school districts continue to decline

Latest News

MECA hosts seasonal job fair in preparation for College World Series
Union: Davenport defense supplier worker strike to continue
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Jesus Sanchez-Meza
LSO: California man arrested with $450,000 meth in truck headed for Omaha