Fortenberry trial starts in three weeks, sample jury questions from defense team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial begins in three weeks in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the federal court said he would not allow the attorneys to conduct what he called voir dire – that when jurors are asked questions to determine if they are fit for jury and how their biases could impact a case.

Instead – the judge will conduct the questioning.

Rep. Fortenberry was indicted in October for allegedly lying to the FBI in connection to $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

We are getting a glimpse into the types of jurors both sides would like to have seated.

Here’s a sample of some of the questions the defense team would like the judge to ask:

Do you believe politicians tend to be less honest than nonpoliticians?

Do you generally dislike or mistrust Republicans or Nebraskans?

Do you believe that human memory generally works like a camera or a tape recorder – or could that memory change?

How will you react if Fortenberry testified – or chooses not to?

The government also submitted some questions to be asked by the judge of potential jurors in the Fortenberry trial:

Have you ever had a negative experience with law enforcement?

Do you have any negative feelings about the FBI, IRS, or Department of Justice?

Should elected officials be afforded special treatment by law enforcement when under investigation?

Do you object to the use of criminal informants by law enforcement?

These are just some of the questions to be asked of potential jurors when the trial begins March 15th in Los Angeles.

