Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Intense cold and snow potential on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold is here! Our latest front has brought a big drop in temperatures and the cold lingers... combined with the wind we will deal with dangerous cold through Wednesday morning. We’ve issued a First Alert Day for Wednesday due to feels like temperatures as low as -30 for some...

Wind Chill Alerts (wowt)

Wind Chill Advisories are in place from 6 PM tonight through Noon Wednesday for most of the region... here’s an hour by hour look at what we expect to feel in the Metro:

Wind Chill Forecast (wowt)

Another First Alert Day follows. The cold lingers into Thursday with another day of highs in the teens... wind chill will be noticeable but not as intense. Snow potential will create issues for the afternoon and evening drive and we’ve issued a First Alert Day for that.

Early in the morning we’ll see the chance for light snow showers and flurries, so likely no impacts for AM commuters... but by mid-late morning snow chances pick up and intensity will too. Roads will likely begin to see impacts with not much initial melting at all thanks to the intense cold:

Thursday AM Snow (wowt)

Thursday evening snow (wowt)

Snow will be ongoing for the evening commute and likely clears the metro between 10PM-Midnight. This leaves behind mainly light amounts with 1″-2″ possible in the Metro... more to the N. Just enough, with the timing, to create impacts for those on the roads.

Thursday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Friday will be cold again with a high of 26, then we warm up! 40s and breezy this weekend with 50s in sight next work week! We may even see a 60 next Thursday, stay tuned...

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.