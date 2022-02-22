Advertisement

6 First Alert Days: Dangerous cold Wednesday morning, more snow Thursday.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday morning is a 6 First Alert Day due to the dangerously cold air that is set to move in tonight. Wind chills now look to dip as cold as -25 in the metro by Wednesday morning with readings as cold as -30 to the north of the city. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for early Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills
Wind Chills(WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will decrease during the morning hours Wednesday helping to improve the wind chill in the area by the afternoon.

Wednesday Wind Chill
Wednesday Wind Chill(WOWT)
First Alert Days
First Alert Days(WOWT)

Thursday is also a 6 First Alert Day due to the next round of snow set to move through the area. While the timing is uncertain as to when the snow will fall, it will likely start during the mid morning hours and slowly fall through the afternoon. Right now, near 1″ is what many of us will see out of Thursday’s snowfall and impacts to the Thursday afternoon commute is what I would expect. I’ll continue to track the trends on this one and provide the latest info here and on our 6 First Alert App.

Thankfully winds won’t gust any stronger than about 20 mph when this snow falls.

Thursday Snow Potential
Thursday Snow Potential(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Shooting at NBH Grocery
OPD: 4 injured in shooting outside north Omaha grocery store
Brush fire impacts northbound Highway 75 in Sarpy County
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 21 COVID-19 update: Active cases in Omaha-metro school districts continue to decline

Latest News

6 First Alert Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha's Tuesday Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Arctic chill blasts in tonight
Rusty's Morning Forecast