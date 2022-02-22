6 First Alert Days: Dangerous cold Wednesday morning, more snow Thursday.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday morning is a 6 First Alert Day due to the dangerously cold air that is set to move in tonight. Wind chills now look to dip as cold as -25 in the metro by Wednesday morning with readings as cold as -30 to the north of the city. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for early Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will decrease during the morning hours Wednesday helping to improve the wind chill in the area by the afternoon.

Wednesday Wind Chill (WOWT)

First Alert Days (WOWT)

Thursday is also a 6 First Alert Day due to the next round of snow set to move through the area. While the timing is uncertain as to when the snow will fall, it will likely start during the mid morning hours and slowly fall through the afternoon. Right now, near 1″ is what many of us will see out of Thursday’s snowfall and impacts to the Thursday afternoon commute is what I would expect. I’ll continue to track the trends on this one and provide the latest info here and on our 6 First Alert App.

Thankfully winds won’t gust any stronger than about 20 mph when this snow falls.

Thursday Snow Potential (WOWT)

