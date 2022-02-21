Advertisement

World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Church can build new facility after reaching settlement with northeast Nebraska village
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Drone helps catch suspect in short chase in Iowa
BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in hit and run in South Omaha
Police identify victim, arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident in south Omaha

Latest News

A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Wisconsin police cruiser hit head-on by suspected intoxicated driver
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of...
California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters
Homicide investigation in Kansas City
Homicide investigation in Kansas City