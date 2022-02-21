Advertisement

Two hurt in overnight shooting in north Omaha

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into a shooting that left two people hurt early Monday in north Omaha, just off Highway 75.

At 12:42 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fire at 30th Street and Martin Avenue, according to an OPD report.

Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, and were told a few minutes later that two gunshot victims — ages 21 and 25 — had arrived at CHI Health Immanuel hospital, the report states.

The victims, who did not have life-threatening injuries, were transferred to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, OPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or at OmahaCrimeStoppers.org.

