Two hurt in overnight shooting in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into a shooting that left two people hurt early Monday in north Omaha, just off Highway 75.
At 12:42 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fire at 30th Street and Martin Avenue, according to an OPD report.
Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, and were told a few minutes later that two gunshot victims — ages 21 and 25 — had arrived at CHI Health Immanuel hospital, the report states.
The victims, who did not have life-threatening injuries, were transferred to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, OPD said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or at OmahaCrimeStoppers.org.
