Three exposed to chemical spill at Lincoln Premium Poultry

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were exposed to a chemical leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry Saturday.

Lincoln Premium Poultry is part of the Costco plant in Fremont. Two were taken to Methodist Fremont hospital, one was flown to Bryan West in Lincoln.

A hazmat team was also called in and it’s unclear if the plant is open or not Sunday.

Hazmat crews responding say it would be a long process according to the fire captain and the current conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

