Advertisement

Three exposed to chemical spill at Lincoln Premium Poultry

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were exposed to a chemical leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry Saturday.

Lincoln Premium Poultry is part of the Costco plant in Fremont. Two were taken to Methodist Fremont hospital, one was flown to Bryan West in Lincoln.

A hazmat team was also called in and it’s unclear if the plant is open or not Sunday.

Hazmat crews responding say it would be a long process according to the fire captain and the current conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Pedestrian killed in South Omaha hit and run
Drone helps catch suspect in short chase in Iowa
Officer sent to hospital after fight at OPS middle school
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford confirms he has cancer

Latest News

Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Winter makes a comeback this week
Winter makes a comeback this week
Chemical spill at Lincoln Premium Poultry
Chemical spill at Lincoln Premium Poultry
Celebrating Black history in Lincoln
Celebrating Black history in Lincoln