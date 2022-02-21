SUV plows into Omaha apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family woke up to this boarded wall.

Sunday night, a car plowed into the living room wall.

Almost three-quarters of an SUV wedged into the apartment off 75th & Maple around 9:30 p.m. Now, you see a chunk of that brick wall missing.

Building maintenance tells 6 On Your Side the family was sitting in the living room when it happened. Fortunately, they’re okay.

As for the driver, 6 News contacted police to see if they were ticketed or arrested.

