Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild today before cold and windy weather returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a mild morning out the door with temps in the 20s and 30s. As we warm today there is likely to be a wide range of highs from north to south in our area. Highs near 50 early this afternoon in the metro will be much warmer south and much colder north.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Areas Highs (WOWT)

After about 2pm, north winds will start to kick in and send temperatures falling. We’ll be down in the mid 30s by 6pm and we’ll continue to fall. Wind gusts likely hit 30 mph really easy and could spike to 35 mph overnight.

Monday Wind (WOWT)

That colder air will lead to some light wintry mix after midnight tonight into Tuesday morning. There isn’t much moisture to work with and it will be slow to accumulate if it does, therefore I think overall impacts will be minimal for the morning drive. 1/2″ or less of snow is what most of us will see with perhaps a little light freezing drizzle possible on the Iowa side of the river. All this will be gone no later than noon.

Tuesday AM Snow (WOWT)

A little clearing is possible Tuesday afternoon but it won’t be enough to warm us. Highs will will be in the teens with blustery north wind and considerable clouds.

Tuesday Temps (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Wednesday will be the coldest morning with temps that are likely to start near zero with wind chills that could be as cold at -20 early Wednesday. Warming will be tough yet again with highs in the teens.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

