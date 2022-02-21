Police investigating shooting at North Omaha Transit Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police say a man was injured in a shooting at the North Omaha Transit Center.

Police were called to the scene around 4:45p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

“Officers arrived on scene, located a male victim who was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center code 3, serious but not life threatening conditions,” Lt. Nick Muller told 6 News.

Police say no arrests have been made, but there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Omaha Police.

