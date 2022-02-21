Advertisement

Police investigating shooting at North Omaha Transit Center

Omaha Police investigate shooting at North Omaha Transit Center
Omaha Police investigate shooting at North Omaha Transit Center(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police say a man was injured in a shooting at the North Omaha Transit Center.

Police were called to the scene around 4:45p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

“Officers arrived on scene, located a male victim who was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center code 3, serious but not life threatening conditions,” Lt. Nick Muller told 6 News.

Police say no arrests have been made, but there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Omaha Police.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Love
Huskers basketball assistant coach suspended plus Ashley Scoggin no longer on the team
Pedestrian killed in South Omaha hit and run
Drone helps catch suspect in short chase in Iowa
Officer sent to hospital after fight at OPS middle school
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford confirms he has cancer

Latest News

Iowa man sentenced to prison for accessing child pornography
Nebraska church can build new facility after reaching settlement with village
Three exposed to chemical spill at Lincoln Premium Poultry
Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Winter makes a comeback this week