OPD: 4 injured in shooting outside North Omaha grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting outside a North Omaha grocery store has left four people injured.

Lt. Nick Muller with the Omaha Police tells 6 News the shooting happened outside of the NBH Grocery store at 33rd and Decatur streets around 9:15 Sunday night.

“Officers located a victim at the scene and was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, since then three parties have shown up to Creighton hospital with injuries as well,” Muller says. “The investigation is ongoing, all injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.”

At this time, no arrests have been made and police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

No description of the suspect(s) were available.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.